|
|
Jennie Cotham (Manzo), of North Kingstown passed away Monday, September 2, 16 days before her 97th birthday. She was the beloved wife of the late Alfred Cotham, Sr. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Giovanni (John) and Carmela Manzo.
She was devoted to her family and was a faithful communicant of St. Francis DeSales Church, North Kingstown. A beautiful woman with a loving heart, she enjoyed preparing meals for her family and hosting every holiday, cookout, occasion and casual visit with her family.
Her home and kitchen were always open to all.
She is survived by her four children, Janice Cotham of North Kingstown, Al Cotham (Devon), of Clayton, NC, William Cotham (Jane) of Foxboro, MA, and Donald Cotham (Deborah) of Exeter, RI; five grandchildren: Seth, Chris, Sara, Lauren, and Andrew; five great-grandchildren: Elizabeth, Christopher, James, Chelsea, and Aurelia; siblings Marie Balestra and Bill Manzo; and many nieces and nephews in Rhode Island, Texas, and Florida. She was the grandmother of the late Billy Cotham and the sister of the late Pat Manzo, Jimmy Manzo, Philly Manzo, Ida Cornachione, Muffy Berardis, Anna Iavarone, and Rosie Campellone.
The funeral will be Friday, September 6 at 10:30 a.m. from the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 65 Third St., East Greenwich. Burial will be in the RI Veterans Cemetery, Exeter. Calling hours: Thursday, September 5 from 5-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to VNA of Care New England, 51 Health Lane, Warwick, RI 02886.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Sept. 5 to Sept. 12, 2019