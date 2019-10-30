|
|
Jessie Mae Schoepfer, 83, of Narragansett, passed away Friday, Oct. 25. She was the beloved wife of the late Donald W. Schoepfer. Born in Waltham, MA, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Myrtle (Pugsley) Lowell. She is survived by her niece Kimberly (Rausch) Langlais of Stowe, Vermont and cousin Myrtle Ryan of Plymouth, Massachusetts. She is preceded in death by her sister Charlene (Lowell) Rausch, brother-in-law Robert Rausch and nephew Steven Rausch. She was a graduate and employee of the University of Rhode Island. Mrs. Schoepfer retired from URI in 1998 after 30 years. Jessie was a world traveler, dog lover, volunteered with the South County Chapter of Habitat for Humanity and a devoted member of the Peace Dale Congregational church. A memorial service will be held at the Peace Dale Congregational Church, 261 Columbia Street, Peace Dale on Saturday Nov. 3, 2019 at 2 p.m. Burial will be private. For guest book and condolences, averysortifuneralhome.com.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Oct. 30 to Nov. 6, 2019