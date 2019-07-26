|
Joan Agnes (Kenny) Marshall, 75, of Boston Neck Road, Narragansett, Rhode Island, died on July 5, 2019, at South County Hospital in Narragansett.
She was predeceased by her husband of 36 years, Phillip L. Marshall, who died in 2014.
Joan was born on Sept. 7, 1943, the daughter of the late Daniel F. and Lillian (Fitzgerald) Kenny, and raised in The Bronx, New York.
She received a bachelor's degree from State University of New York - Oswego and was a school teacher at P.S. 106 in The Bronx during the 1960s. After moving to Rhode Island in 1973, Joan became an instructor in the Community College of Rhode Island's child development program. From 2007-09, Joan was an instructor at Ready to Learn in Providence. She also worked for the federal government conducting in-home surveys and, later, traveled throughout New England, assisting students in getting their early childhood development certification.
With her husband, a retired U.S. Navy sailor who served on submarines, she was a member of the prestigious Holland Club in Groton, Connecticut, and made many dear friends. She was always known to lend a helping hand to those in need and was selfless in so many ways. She will be remembered for her silly songs, her love of Scrabble and her joyous laughter. She was always willing to take a road trip.
Joan is survived by two sisters, Mary Ann (Kenny) Denbow of South Kingstown, Rhode Island, and Francis (Kenny) Hooper of Sarasota, Florida; and a brother, John V. Kenny, and his wife Mary Lou of Georgetown, South Carolina. She treated her nieces, nephews and cousins as her own children and is survived by six nieces, Ann (Denbow) Blood of Maine, Joan (Denbow) Duray, Laura (Denbow) Kelly and Jennifer (Denbow) Grossman, and husband Eric, all of South Kingstown, Rhode Island, Tracey Kenny, and husband David Borrelli, of Leicester, Massachusetts, and Desiree (Kenny) Martino, and husband Vin, of Colchester, Connecticut; and two nephews, J. Daniel Denbow, and wife Beth, of Sterling, Connecticut, and Sean Kenny, and wife Crystal, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. She was close to the Graves family, who reside in Rhode Island and North Carolina, and her many great-nieces and great-nephews.
Joan will be greatly missed and in her memory we request that you pass on an act of kindness to someone in need.
A celebration of her life will be held the weekend of Aug. 23 in Rhode Island. For details, email [email protected].
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from July 26 to Aug. 2, 2019