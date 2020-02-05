|
Joan Frances (Reilly) Carter 89, passed away on January 8, 2020 in Wakefield after a long illness.
Joan was born in North Providence and graduated from St. Francis Xavier's Academy in 1948. She went on to study nursing at the Rhode Island Hospital School of Nursing, graduating in 1951. She married Charles L. Carter in 1953 and raised 8 children, moving frequently over the course of her husband's career, ultimately returning to RI in 1969.
Joan left nursing as her family began to grow so she could be home full time. Then at 42, she began a second career in real estate. She was a highly successful realtor for nearly 25 years, ultimately establishing her own firm, Joan F. Carter, Real Estate. She was an active member of the Washington County Board of Realtors, serving in multiple capacities, including as its first woman President. Despite the time and commitment her business required, she always put her children first. A 1975 article in the Providence Journal noted her refusal to show a house on Mother's Day because she had promised to spend it with the family.
Joan was well known in her community as an energetic, kind, and generous woman. Her sense of humor and quick wit were her trademark. Joan was always ready to help others in need and was an active and longtime member of Christ the King Church in Kingston.
Joan was predeceased by her sisters Nancy McCarthy and Janice Maguire, brother, Frank Reilly, and her beloved granddaughter, Suzannah Boyko. She leaves eight children: Janice (Jim Boyko) of Gorham, ME; John (Sarah Taft-Carter) of Narragansett; Daniel (Lisa) of Narragansett; Peggy (Bill Day) of Narragansett; Jane of Newton, MA; Joanne of Bayside, CA; Michelle (Tom Hickley) of Cornwall, VT; Charlie (Ashley Mello) of Wakefield, RI; and 17 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Amos House, 460 Pine Street, Providence, RI 02907, an organization Joan long supported.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
