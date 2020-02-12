|
Joan M. Salisbury, 85, passed away February 5, 2020. She was the wife of Lawson F. Salisbury. Born in Providence she was the daughter of the late Frank and Anne (Smith) Lonczak.
Besides her husband she is survived by two daughters Debra A. Salisbury Desjarlais and Linda J. Wilson; 7 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. She was the mother of the late Robert F. Salisbury and sister of the late Donald and Frankie Lonczak.
A memorial service will be celebrated on Friday February 21st at Noon at the East Greenwich Veterans Firemen's Hall, 80 Queen St., East Greenwich with a reception to follow. Visit hillfuneralhome.com for complete obituary and online condolences.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Feb. 13 to Feb. 20, 2020