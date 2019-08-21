|
Joanne M. Cataldo, 88, of Narragansett, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, August 19, 2019. She was the wife of the late Donald Cataldo, Sr. Born in Franklin, MA, she was the daughter of the late Ernest Johnson and Agnes (Anderson) Jewett and stepdaughter of Ralph Jewett. Joanne spent her final days surrounded by family and friends.
Joanne attended Franklin High School and continued her education at Burdette Business School in Boston. She worked as an airline stewardess for American Airlines and then after raising her children worked for the Franklin School System as a secretary until she retired.
Joanne grew up summers at Point Judith, RI. Upon retirement she moved to her house at Point Judith where she loved to host and entertain on her Farmers Porch, especially her four o'clock happy hours, and made lifelong friends.
Traveling was one of her favorite things to do and right before she became ill, she took her children and their spouses and traveled to Norway which will be an everlasting memory.
Wherever Joanne went, music, laughter and love was guaranteed. At Point Judith Christmas Eve and July 4th were two special holidays where she loved to entertain family and friends.
Some of the many things that Joanne loved were gardening, ballroom dancing, ushering at Providence Performing Arts Center, golf, painting, bird watching especially Gold Finches, cooking, baking; where she could be found in the kitchen many a days with her grandchildren baking at Christmas time, sugar cookies, and her beloved momor waffles; but most importantly she loved spending quality time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her children Don Cataldo, Jr. and his wife Michele, Christine Farren and her companion Kevin, Cathy Pegg and her husband Tom, Caren Gresh and her husband Gene, and Jennifer Peters and her husband Rick; her fourteen grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren, and many loving nieces and nephews and her Tookie. She was predeceased by her son-in-law Robert "Rusty" Farren and her sisters Doris Goodwin and Rita Hackey.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Peace Dale Congregational Church, 261 Kingstown Rd, Peace Dale. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. in Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hope Hospice, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI, 02904 or South Kingstown Animal Rescue League, PO Box 458, Wakefield, RI 02880. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Aug. 21 to Aug. 28, 2019