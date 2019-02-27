Joanne "Whispering Winds" Stanton, 63, of West Warwick, passed away Thursday, February 21. Born in South Kingstown, she was a daughter of Mark Stanton of West Warwick and the late Mary (Hazard) Stanton.

Growing up she was a tremendous athlete. There was not a sport that she couldn't play; basketball, baseball, softball, etcetera. She would climb trees, ran the fastest, rode mini bikes, skateboarded, the works. Anything you could think of she could do it and better than most. One of her pastimes was attending the pow wows on the East Coast with her favorite being the Annual August Meeting. She loved being surrounded by friends and family.

She touched everyone she met and holds a special place in the hearts of many. She was proud, humble, kind and giving with a sense of humor that is unmatched. As the saying goes, she could dine with kings and queens or beggars and thieves. She was a rolling stone and wherever she landed, she would enjoy helping out by keeping house and preparing home-cooked meals you can't buy in the best of restaurants. To be able to be in her company was an honor. She enriched so many lives along her journey and was truly one of a kind; her zest for life will be greatly missed by all. She was a member of the Narragansett Indian Tribe.

Besides her father, she is survived by five children, Roy Verret, Gayle Verret-Vandell, Mark Verret, Joseph Stanton, and Otis Stanton; and four brothers and sisters, Gayle M. Hazard, Bradley Stanton, Lorraine Keyes, and Mary Ellen Stanton; and 13 grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Robert Stanton, Kevin Stanton, and Anthony Stanton.

Visiting hours will be at the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield, on Thursday February 28 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 12. Burial will be private. For guest book and condolences, go to averystortifuneralhome.com. Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Feb. 27 to Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary