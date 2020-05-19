Johanna (Bradshaw) Nottage, 72 of North Kingstown, Rhode Island, and originally, Ballaugh of County Limerick, Ireland passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. She was the beloved wife of John J. Nottage for 53 years and a daughter of the late Jackie and Mollie (Ryan) Bradshaw.
She worked as an administrator in the textile industry and General Dynamics Electric Boat for many years. Mrs. Nottage embraced her Irish heritage and was a former member of Irish Ceilidhe Clubs in Rhode Island. Also, she enjoyed visiting Pancho O'Malleys in Narragansett with her husband, John and traveling to performances by Fintan Stanley.
Mrs. Nottage was the loving mother of John R. Nottage and Richard T. Nottage, both of North Kingstown, and Kevin B. Nottage (wife, Jennifer) of Plainfield, Connecticut; devoted grandmother of Lydia, Aidan, Molly, and Brady Nottage; caring sister of Patty Bradshaw, Philip Bradshaw, Donal Bradshaw, John Bradshaw, and Rosie Quinn all of Ireland, and Ann Mackie of Alabama. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
A private committal service were held on Saturday, May 9, 2020 in the RI Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, Exeter.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name to Hope Hospice and Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904 will be appreciated. Please visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com for information and online condolences.
She worked as an administrator in the textile industry and General Dynamics Electric Boat for many years. Mrs. Nottage embraced her Irish heritage and was a former member of Irish Ceilidhe Clubs in Rhode Island. Also, she enjoyed visiting Pancho O'Malleys in Narragansett with her husband, John and traveling to performances by Fintan Stanley.
Mrs. Nottage was the loving mother of John R. Nottage and Richard T. Nottage, both of North Kingstown, and Kevin B. Nottage (wife, Jennifer) of Plainfield, Connecticut; devoted grandmother of Lydia, Aidan, Molly, and Brady Nottage; caring sister of Patty Bradshaw, Philip Bradshaw, Donal Bradshaw, John Bradshaw, and Rosie Quinn all of Ireland, and Ann Mackie of Alabama. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
A private committal service were held on Saturday, May 9, 2020 in the RI Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, Exeter.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name to Hope Hospice and Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904 will be appreciated. Please visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com for information and online condolences.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from May 19 to May 26, 2020.