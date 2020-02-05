|
|
Crouch, John A., 64, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Gail R. (DiMartino) Crouch. Born in Portsmouth, Virginia, he was a son of the late Alan A. and Dorothy D. (Miller) Crouch. Mr. Crouch was a teacher and principal in North Kingstown for many years. He was also the Past President and Co-Founder of North Kingstown Players, and a member of the Community Theater. Besides his wife, he is survived by his children, Vincent Crouch and his wife, Danielle of Hampstead, NH, and Kayla Breese and her husband, Matthew; three grandchildren, Olivia and Matthew Breese, and Isabella Charlebois. He is predeceased by his brother, James A. Crouch.
His funeral was held Friday, January 31, 2020 at 10 AM with a service at 11 AM in the Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Road, North Kingstown. Burial followed in the Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery, North Kingstown. Visiting hours Thursday, 4-7 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Breast Health Services, 100 Kenyon Avenue, Read 1 Wing, Wakefield, RI 02879 will be appreciated.
Information and condolences, visit FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Jan. 30 to Feb. 6, 2020