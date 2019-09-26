|
John "Johnny" Caldwell, III, 81, passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Carolyn T. (Cook) Caldwell for 43 years. Born in Lincoln, he was the son of the late John, Jr. and Phyllis (Fitzgerald) Caldwell.
Mr. Caldwell served his country with honor in the U.S. Navy. He was employed as a Supervisor for the Ladd School in Exeter for many years. Mr. Caldwell was the life of the party and loved spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed camping and having a good time. Mr. Caldwell was a member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, Lodge #1899.
Mr. Caldwell was the father of Keith Caldwell and his wife, Bonnie of North Kingstown, and Patricia Caldwell of Westerly; grandfather of Rachael Caldwell, Lindsay Caldwell, and Gabrielle Caldwell; great-grandfather of Ava and Lia Caldwell; brother of Sharon Foster and the late Dorothy Barnum. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
A visitation was held Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with a service to follow at 11:30 a.m. in the Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Road, North Kingstown. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the , Grand Central Station, PO Box 4777, New York, NY 10163, will be appreciated.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Sept. 26 to Oct. 3, 2019