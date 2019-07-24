Home

Hill Funeral Home - EAST GREENWICH
822 MAIN ST
East Greenwich, RI 02818
(401) 884-9222
John Bradshaw
Maj. John D. Bradshaw III

Maj. John D. Bradshaw III Obituary
Maj. John D. Bradshaw, III, US Army RET., 94 years old, passed away on July 20, 2019. Known to his close friends as Dick, he was married to Marilyn (Milan) Bradshaw of Roberts Health Center, North Kingstown for 72 years. He was born in East Greenwich, RI to John D. Bradshaw, Jr. and Gertrude Belle (Zubee) Bradshaw and was the father of Sharon Bradshaw Hanson of West Warwick, RI and the late Deborah Ellen Bradshaw. John was also the brother of the late Gertrude B. Lombardi. He was deeply devoted to his two grandsons, Matthew David Hanson of East Greenwich and Nicholas John Bradshaw of West Warwick. He also leaves two nieces, Bonita Lombardi and Cheryl Campbell both of North Kingstown.
John was a proud member of the US Army for 43 years serving in WWII and the Korean War. After his marriage to Marilyn, they bought a home on King Street in East Greenwich where he eventually built Bradshaw's Fish Market along with his father and subsequently JD's Seafood. He was a volunteer EG Firefighter, a member of the EG Fireman's Club, American Legion Post #15, VFW and Reserve Officer's Association. Upon leaving active duty with the Army he became a pipefitter and worked at Electric Boat in North Kingstown. John was an avid gardener, animal lover and sports fan.
Committal with military honors will be Thursday, July 25 at 2 p.m. at RI Veterans Cemetery, Exeter. Donations in his name may be made to RI Muscular Dystrophy or the .
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from July 24 to July 31, 2019
