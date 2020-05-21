John D. Oberle died unexpectedly on May 17, 2020. Beloved son of John J. and Barbara J. Oberle of Kingston, brother of Joshua M. Oberle of Jamaica Plain, MA. Born in Warwick, John was a life long resident of Kingston. He was a graduate of South Kingstown High School, class of 2000 and URI class of 2007. Co-captain of the SK boys varsity volleyball and basketball teams, John continued to play basketball with energy and enthusiasm all his life. He enjoyed his trips to Maui, bodyboarding in RI and HI and music, playing both drums and guitar. John was a devoted animal lover who will be sadly missed by his cats. In addition to his parents and brother, John is survived by an extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins as well as many friends. Services and burial will be private. Memorial donations in John's name may be made to the Pet Refuge, 500 Stony Lane, North Kingstown, RI 02852 or www.nkeapl.org. For guest book and condolences please visit, averystortifuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from May 21 to May 28, 2020.