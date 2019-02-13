Home

Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
(401) 783-7271
Committal
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
1:30 PM
Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Exeter, RI
View Map
John "JD" Desmarais Obituary
John "JD" Desmarais, 65, of Charlestown, passed away unexpectedly Thursday February 7. He was the beloved husband of Cynthia (Standeven) Desmarais for 42 years.
Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Carl V. and Norma Jean (Hager) Desmarais. Mr. Desmarais was currently employed at the University of Rhode Island and was the former owner of Formco Desmarais Construction Company. He served honorably in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War.
He was a passionate fan of the Dallas Cowboys.
Besides his wife he is survived by two children, John C. Desmarais and Katie Desmarais, both of Wakefield; six grandchildren, Damian, Jayson, Gavin, Camryn, Lincoln and Natalie; a brother Robert Desmarais; and a sister, Doreen Wallace.
A committal service with military honors will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, February 14 at the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Feb. 13 to Feb. 20, 2019
