Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Wakefield Baptist Church
236 Main Street
Wakefield, RI
John E. Stedman Obituary
John E. Stedman, 90, of North Kingstown, passed away Sunday, July 28. He was the beloved husband of the late Betty Jean (Frost) Stedman.
He was born in Wakefield, and was a son of the late Fredrick and Adrianna (Dykstra) Stedman. He received his undergraduate degree and did some graduate studies at the University of Rhode Island.
Mr. Stedman was employed by the Bemis Company for 27 years. He served honorably as a First Lt. in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He was noted as being an amateur Rhode Island historian.
He is survived by two children, Susan J. Jennings and her husband James of Dallas, Texas and Robert W. Stedman and his fiancé Ingrid Hagberg of Barrington, New Hampshire; six grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday August 2, 2019 at the Wakefield Baptist Church. Burial will be private and visiting hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Wakefield Baptist Church, 236 Main Street, Wakefield, RI 02879. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from July 31 to Aug. 7, 2019
