John F. "Jack" O'Brien, 89, husband of the late Shirley H. (Lynch) O'Brien for 61 years, son of Ella A. (Bagley) and John P. O'Brien.
Jack was a graduate of Classical High School. He was a retired Vice President of Linders Inc, Auto Recyclers of Worcester, MA, a former President of Cedarhurst on Wickford Harbor Homeowner Assoc. and a trustee of the Rio Mar Homeowners Assoc Flagler Beach, FL.
On retiring he was active in Real Estate Development in Flagler Beach and with his wife wintered there. They spent summers at their cottage in the Buttonwoods Campgrounds in Warwick. He resided in South Kingstown for the past eight years.
He leaves three daughters, Cheryl A. Olson, Wakefield, Holly P. O'Brien, Raleigh, NC, and Kerry L. Sutherland, Cumberland; four grandchildren and their three great-grandchildren.
Calling hours and service are respectfully omitted. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Aug. 21 to Aug. 28, 2019