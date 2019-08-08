|
John Giornelli, Jr. formerly of East Greenwich, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at his home in Warwick, RI. He was the son of the late John and Assunta (Perretta) Giornelli.
John was born on July 26, 1935 in his parent's home at 212 Marlborough St., in East Greenwich.
John leaves a sister, Elena Bernstrom from East Greenwich, a brother Raymond A. Giornelli from Marietta, Georgia, and his friend and companion, Suzanne Lambert.
He is also survived by eleven loving nieces and nephews as well as the following cousins: Anthony Perretta, Marie (Perretta) Forys, Adolph Perretta Jr., Elaine (Riccio) Balkom, Linda (Riccio) Lallo, and Marsha Durell.
John graduated from East Greenwich High School in 1953 and the University of Rhode Island in 1957. He later received his Master's Degree in Education.
He was a commissioned officer in the US Army from 1957 to 1959 serving as a Lieutenant in the Quartermaster Corp.
He began his teaching career in the New York area before joining the Warwick school system. He taught as a Guidance Counselor at Veterans High School and Tollgate High School before retiring in 1990.
John was an occasional golfer and a dedicated skier. He skied throughout the US, Canada and Europe. His brother, Raymond, joined him on many of these skiing trips.
John's Memorial Service will be held at a later date. A private burial will take place in the Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery, Exeter. Memorial gifts may be made to The University of Rhode Island Foundation,
American Legion, VFW or Veterans organizations of your choice.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Aug. 8 to Aug. 15, 2019