John H. Humphries, 69, of Charlestown, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. He was the loving husband of Barbara (Santoro) Humphries of 45 years. Born in Paterson, NJ, he was the son of the late John and Margot (Goerner) Humphries.
John was a computer engineer for Gerber Technologies for 38 years before retiring. John and his family moved from New Jersey to Rhode Island in 2014 after spending weekends in Rhode Island at his family's beach house. He was an avid surfer and was known in the surfing community as "Jersey Jack". He taught his son to surf and loved to spend his time surfing with him. In his spare time, he enjoyed cooking, watching his and his son's dogs, and playing guitar.
Besides his wife he is survived by his son, Jonathan Humphries of Charlestown; his sister Margot Humphries of South Kingstown; and his cousins, Mark Goerner of Jamestown and Karl Goerner of Warwick.
Visiting hours were held on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 12-2pm followed by a funeral service at 2pm in Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St, Wakefield. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020