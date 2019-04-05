John J. Mackie, Jr., 81, of Wakefield, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019. He was the husband of the late Elizabeth (McKeown) Mackie. Born in Fitchburg, MA, the son of the late John J. Mackie, Sr. and Alice (Rajala) Mackie.

John was a shipping supervisor for many years before retiring and was a U.S. Army Veteran. He was born in Fitchburg, MA where he lived for 47 years before moving to Wakefield, RI several years ago. He loved running and accomplished the Boston Marathon three times and his love of the Boston Red Sox was shared with his daughter, Ashley.

He is survived by his five children, Carrie Butcher and her husband James of Dennis, MA, Douglas Mackie of Mashpee, MA, Derek Mackie and his wife Jackie of Athens, PA, Ashley Mackie of Charlton, MA and Cameron Mackie of Bellingham, MA; three brothers, George Mackie and his wife Angela of Leominister, MA, James Mackie of Greenfield, NH and Dennis Mackie and his wife Judy of Franklin, MA; two sisters, Patricia Boucher of Gardner, MA and Carol Weston and her husband Steve of Berlin, MA; several grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, 4-7 p.m. in the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St., Wakefield. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to HMEA, 8 Forge Park, Franklin, MA 02038.