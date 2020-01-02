|
John Leonard Reynolds, 94, of Narragansett, RI, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 20, 2019 at South County Hospital in Wakefield, RI. He was the beloved husband of the late Barbara Elaine (Simmons) Reynolds, whom he married on April 18, 1953 and who passed away on March 14, 2013.
Born on October 12, 1925 in Amarillo, TX, he was the son of the late Harry Leonard Reynolds and the late Edna Mae (Meyer) Reynolds.
John was a graduate of the United States Naval Academy, Class of 1947, and proudly and honorably served our country in the U.S. Navy. He then received his Master of Science degree from MIT in 1951. John and his wife, Barbara, were the founders, owners, and operators of J.T. Inman Company, Inc., a jewelry manufacturer in North Attleboro, MA, before retiring in 2000.
A resident of Narragansett for the past twenty-eight years, he previously resided on Reservoir Street in North Attleboro for many years, where he attended Grace Episcopal Church, and in Cumberland, RI from 1958 until 1965.
John had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to make people laugh. He enjoyed playing golf and tennis, being on the water, and traveling with Barbara and their family. He enjoyed time spent at his family's long-held summer home on Goose Pond in Canaan, NH. More than anything, he cherished being with his family.
He was the loving father of John Christopher Reynolds and his wife, Dorcas, of Pitman, NJ; Kathryn Thorpe and her husband, Paul, of North Attleboro, MA; Sarah Reynolds of Canaan, NH; and David Reynolds, his caregiver, of Narragansett, RI. He was the adoring grandfather of Jennifer Thorpe of Fairfax, VA; Nicholas Thorpe of North Attleboro, MA; and Austin and Andrew Reynolds of Pitman, NJ. He leaves several grand-dogs and extended family members.
Friends and family are cordially invited to honor and remember John by gathering for a Visitation with Veteran's Honors on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. in the "Memorial Chapel" of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA, immediately followed by a Funeral Service with Military Honors at 11:00 a.m. at Dyer-Lake Funeral Home.
Graveside Services will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery and Arboretum, North Attleboro, MA, at which John will be laid to rest alongside his dear late wife.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of John to at www.alz.org.
