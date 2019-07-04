Home

John P. Gilheany Obituary
John P. Gilheany, 75, a resident of North Kingstown for over 40 years, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019. He was the loving husband of the late Eileen F. (O'Sullivan) Gilheany and a son of the late James A. and Mary F. (Grimshaw) Gilheany.
Mr. Gilheany served his country honorably and was an Army veteran. He worked as a shellfisherman and was an avid Notre Dame Football fan.
Mr. Gilheany was the father of Michael K. Gilheany and his wife, Holly of Warwick, and Timothy E. Gilheany and his partner, Scott Vickery-Gilheany of Westport, MA; brother of the late Leonard Gilheany; grandfather of Kayla, Olivia, Trevon, and Stefon.
A graveside service with military honors will be held Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 10 a.m. in Notre Dame Cemetery, Burlingame Road, West Warwick. Please dress casually, at the request of John and his family.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Miami, FL 33134, will be appreciated.
Information and condolences, visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from July 4 to July 11, 2019
