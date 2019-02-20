On Monday, February 11, 2019 John "Jack" Renaud, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away at age 77. Jack was born in Providence, Rhode Island on August 19, 1941 to Armand and Vera Renaud. He attended Tyler School in Providence where he met his wife of 57 years, Lynn Buckley Renaud. He graduated from LaSalle Academy and then from Bryant College in 1962. They resided in Monroe, CT and Narragansett, RI, where they enjoyed their retirement "by the sea."

Jack worked over 35 years at the General Electric Company in Bridgeport, CT, New York, NY and a 3-year assignment in Puerto Rico. He was the manager of GE's Customer Service and Distribution Organization and traveled extensively throughout the US and abroad.

Jack was a keen athlete in school and had a particular affection for the Red Sox and the UCONN women's basketball team.

He is survived by his wife Lynn; his four children: Brian (Somchai) Renaud of Williamstown, MA; Cheryl (Anthony) Dowd of Fairfield, CT; Kevin Renaud of San Francisco, CA; and Aimee (Michael) Renaud of Sea Cliff, NY. Also survived by his brother, Edward (Maureen) Renaud of Providence, RI, his five grandchildren, Nate, Graham and Emmett Dowd and Hadley and Tyler Renaud, as well as many loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Armand and Robert Renaud.

Jack was a devoted family man with a quick wit and loved watching his grandsons play baseball and basketball over the years. He will be greatly missed.

His funeral will be Saturday at 10 a.m. from the Frank P. Trainor & Sons Funeral Home, 982 Warwick Avenue, Warwick. Calling Hours one hour prior to the funeral at 9 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to Hospice Foundation of America, 1707 L Street NW Ste. 220 Washington, D.C. 20036 will be appreciated. Mass of Christian Burial in Saint Mary Church, 1525 Cranston Street, Cranston at 11 a.m. www.trainorfh.com. Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Feb. 20 to Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary