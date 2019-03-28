John Richard Suydam, 91, passed away March 13, 2019, in West Kingston, RI. He will be remembered for his gentleness, keen intelligence, and wonderful sense of humor. Born in Boston on April 13, 1927, John was the son of the late John R. and Margaret (Thayer) Suydam, and grandson of Dr. William G. Thayer, former headmaster of St. Mark's School. John grew up in Southborough, MA, attended Fay School and St Paul's School, and after serving in the U.S. Navy during World War II, graduated from Harvard University in 1950. John served with the State Department at the U.S. Embassy in Paris, and then became a securities analyst and partner with New York investment firm H.C. Wainwright. John also served as President of the Kips Bay Boys and Girls Club, in New York, from 1969 to 1981, and thereafter as an honorary trustee. A long-time resident of New York, NY and Bedford, NY, John retired to Washington, DC, in 1992. His last residence was the South Kingstown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. John was previously married to the late Gertrude (Talcott) Suydam with whom he had three daughters Margaret T. "Margot" Suydam, Gertrude G. "Didi" Suydam, and Lisa Suydam; and to Hannelore (Bechtold) Suydam, with whom he had a son, John R. Suydam, Jr., and daughter Katrinka B. Suydam. He is also the beloved brother of William Suydam, the late Harriet Suydam, and the late Peter M. Suydam, and grandfather to two granddaughters and three grandsons. He will be sorely missed by his children and grandchildren, and his extended family, including his daughter/son-in-laws, nephews, and cousins, with whom he shared his passion for crossword puzzles, reading fiction, playing the piano, watching PBS, and visiting art museums in New York and DC. He will be interred in Southborough, MA, in a private service. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Kips Bay Boys and Girls Club, New York, NY. Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Mar. 28 to Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary