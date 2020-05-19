John Thomas "Tom" Moylan
John Thomas "Tom" Moylan, 85, of Pensacola, FL, peacefully passed away with his daughters, Pamela A. Basham and Debra A. Fine, present on May 4, 2020. He is now reunited with his wife of 57 years, Helen S. Moylan.

Born in Burlington, VT, he was the son of the late James John Moylan and Marion Elizabeth Bosley Moylan. Tom retired from IBM and was an avid guitarist and golfer. He was known for his unwavering love and devotion to friends and family.

He is survived by his children, John T. Moylan (Carla), Debra A. Fine (Jim), and Pamela A. Basham (the late, Byron); grandchildren, John T., III and Kelly Moylan, Deanna and Lea Basham and Daniel Fine; sister-in-law, Beverly George (the late, Fred); and five great-grandchildren.

To honor Tom's final wishes there will be no memorial service held.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Emerald Coast Hospice, 421 Oak Ave., Panama City, FL 32401.

Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from May 19 to May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

4 entries
May 10, 2020
I have such fond memories of Mr. Moylan from the Greenwich Club when we were kids. What a gentleman and so much fun to be around. Please accept my condolences and thiose from the Cohen Family
Stuart Cpohen
May 10, 2020
He was a super Gentleman and a friend . He gave me me golf tips when I was a new member at Potowomut Golf club he sure new what he was doing my wife and I enjoyed having dinners with him and Helen.
May Tommy rest in peace Our Condolences to to the family God Bless to all

Frank & Barbara Caminito
May 10, 2020
So sorry to hear of Tom's passing. I worked at IBM the same time as Tom and remember him as being a nice guy with a lovely speaking voice. May he rest in peace.
May 10, 2020
My condolences to the family. Mr. Moylan was a true gentleman. R.I.P.
