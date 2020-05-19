John Thomas "Tom" Moylan, 85, of Pensacola, FL, peacefully passed away with his daughters, Pamela A. Basham and Debra A. Fine, present on May 4, 2020. He is now reunited with his wife of 57 years, Helen S. Moylan.



Born in Burlington, VT, he was the son of the late James John Moylan and Marion Elizabeth Bosley Moylan. Tom retired from IBM and was an avid guitarist and golfer. He was known for his unwavering love and devotion to friends and family.



He is survived by his children, John T. Moylan (Carla), Debra A. Fine (Jim), and Pamela A. Basham (the late, Byron); grandchildren, John T., III and Kelly Moylan, Deanna and Lea Basham and Daniel Fine; sister-in-law, Beverly George (the late, Fred); and five great-grandchildren.



To honor Tom's final wishes there will be no memorial service held.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Emerald Coast Hospice, 421 Oak Ave., Panama City, FL 32401.

