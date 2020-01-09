|
Jon David Choiniere 76 passed away on January 1, 2020 . He was born on May 18th 1943 in Providence RI to the late Arthur and Alice (McCartney) Choiniere. He was predeceased by his brothers, Arthur, Edward, and Robert Choiniere. Survived by sister Jeanne Harrington and brother Raymond Choiniere.
Jon fell in love with Patricia Gardener when they eloped and married in 1965. Upon Patricia's graduation from URI, they designed and built their home in Exeter RI. where they had two sons, Jonathan Brett Choiniere, and Ryan Simms Choiniere and his wife Erin Albro Choiniere who provided hospice care everyday through Jon's courageous battle with cancer. Their dedication and devotion are beyond words.
He also leaves his two grandsons that he took great pride in, Tyler Jon Choiniere 13, and Blake Nelson Choiniere 9. The boys called Jon 'Beepa' as to a young child grandpa was just too hard to say. He loved teaching the boys all about baseball, and always encouraged them to work hard towards their goals in becoming great athletes. His grandsons brought him so much joy, he started them early learning the value of a dollar they were his paper boys. Each morning they would take turns bringing Beepa up the paper for $1.00 to what he called his bird house as he lived in the apartment above the garage of the home he built many years ago.
Jon was a great athlete, pitching Warwick High to the 1959 state championships with his brother as his catcher(Ray Choiniere). In his senior year at Warwick High he opened the football season by throwing 4 TD's and closed out the season with the annual Thanksgiving game VS Cranston East completing 3 TD's to closeout the season. He completed his senior year in baseball pitching and playing numerous positions, batting 511 and nominated to the ALL State Baseball team, where he was elected for the High School Hall of Fame! Jon also had a love for the game of golf, and boy was he great at it. He was a long time member of the Wednesday night league at Exeter Country Club, and was always up for a round with friends.
Jon graduated from Providence College in 1966 majoring in education, He continued his education by earning a masters degree at PC in educational administration. He started his educational career at North Kingstown High School, from there he went on to work through the Cranston school systems, for many years. Upon retiring from his Principal position at Park View, he went on to a Vice Principal position in Franklin. Throughout his teaching and administrative positions he was always implementing innovative concepts and was willing to make any changes to improve and overall support the wellbeing of the student body.
Upon retirement, Jon began spending time sailing and golfing. He owned several sail boats and was passionate about being on the water, he would take an annual sail to Block Island each year. He also loved the game of golf and skiing up north in the winter months. Upon his retirement he met a wonderful companion Lois Busby to whom they spent many wonderful years together, boating, and enjoying the winter months in what the grandkids would call Beepas warm house in Port Charlotte Florida. Jon thoroughly enjoyed his retirement and spent many years doing what he loved with each season. He will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
Relatives & friends are invited & may call on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm in THE CRANSTON-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME of WICKFORD, 140 West Main Street, Wickford Village, North Kingstown. His funeral and burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory to Exeter-West Greenwich Little League, P.O. Box 371, Exeter, RI 02822 will be appreciated.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Jan. 9 to Jan. 16, 2020