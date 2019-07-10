Jose A. Aguirre, 58, of Narragansett, passed away at home Tuesday, July 2. He was the husband of Charlene (Kelly) Aguirre for 34 years.

Born in Manhattan, New York, he was a son of Jose Aguirre of Spain and the late Edith (Gonzalez) Aguirre and stepson of the late Carmen Aguirre.

Besides his wife he is survived by a daughter; Siobhan Aguirre and her companion Will Roberts of Narragansett; two granddaughters, Brooklyn Raine Aguirre-Bates and EmmaJeanne Aguirre- Bates; a brother Emilio Aguirre and his spouse Nick Yu; and a sister Emma Aguirre of New York. He was the father of the late Rhiannon Colleen Aguirre-Bates.

Joe made his way to Narragansett as a young man and made his mark as a vibrant, hard-working yet fun-loving fisherman in Galilee. His easy-going nature and exuberant personality made it impossible not to love him, and so he had friends everywhere he went. A recent career change brought Joe to work at Pier Middle School, where once again, he instantly became a valued and loved co-worker.

Known for his dependability and his ingenuity, he was the man to call if you needed help with anything - and he never said 'no'. There wasn't anything he couldn't fix nor anything he wouldn't do for anybody. Joe spent his life putting others first.

When he met his love, Charlene, and they settled into married life, building their home and raising two children, Joe was elated. As his family grew and changed, Joe's ability to 'go with the flow' (as he used to say) and his ability to adapt to the changes and hardships that came his way, seemed to just make him stronger and more selfless.

When he and Charlene were blessed with grandchildren, it only made Joe's heart and sense of adventure bigger. He loved spending time with his family, whether it was camping, boating, or exploring New Hampshire, one of his favorite destinations.

Joe's big laugh, giving nature, and his favorite sayings such as 'If you can't be good, be different' will surely be missed by so many.

Visiting hours and a funeral service were held Saturday, July 6 at the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Street, 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Tomorrow Fund, 593 Eddy Street, Providence, Rl 02903.