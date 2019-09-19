Home

Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home
825 Boston Neck Road
North Kingstown, RI 02852
(401) 295-5603
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home
825 Boston Neck Road
North Kingstown, RI 02852
Funeral
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home
825 Boston Neck Road
North Kingstown, RI 02852
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bernard Church
275 Tower Hill Rd.
North Kingstown, RI
Joseph F. Mulligan


1930 - 2019
Joseph F. Mulligan Obituary
Joseph F. Mulligan, 89, of Coventry, formerly of North Kingstown, passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Lorraine L. (McCarthy) Mulligan for 59 years. Born in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of the late Alexander F. and Harriett (Mathews) Mulligan.
Mr. Mulligan served his country honorably in the US Navy during the Korean War. After his service, he was employed by Troster, Singer & Co. in Manhattan where he worked as a trader for 16 years. Upon moving to Rhode Island in 1976, he was employed by the Jamestown School Department, where he worked for 10 years before retiring.
Mr. Mulligan was the loving father of James P. Mulligan who passed away in 2000, Thomas J. Mulligan, Chief, NKPD (Ret.) and his wife, Mary-Kate of North Kingstown, Gerard F. Mulligan of Coventry, Dennis M. Mulligan and his wife, Susanne of Germany, Rita E. Mulligan of North Kingstown, and Barbara A. Mulligan of Coventry; devoted grandfather of Thomas, Quintin, Benjamin, Patrick, Jacqueline Mulligan, Haleigh Ward, Lexie and Avarie White; great-grandfather of Ella and Harper; brother of Dorothy, Arlene, and the late Thomasine. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
His funeral will be held Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 at 9 a.m. from the FAGAN-QUINN FUNERAL HOME, 825 Boston Neck Rd., North Kingstown with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10 a.m. in St. Bernard Church, 275 Tower Hill Rd., North Kingstown. Burial with military funeral honors will be in the RI Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. Visiting hours will be Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. in the Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to Scalabrini Villa, 860 North Quidnessett Rd., North Kingstown, RI 02852, will be appreciated. For information and condolences, visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Sept. 19 to Sept. 26, 2019
