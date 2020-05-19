Joseph F. Pouliot
Joseph F. Pouliot, Jr., 86, of South Kingstown, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020, with his loving family by his side. He was the beloved husband of Assunta "Sue" (Gallucci) Pouliot for 59 years. Born in Bridgeport, CT, he was the son of the late Joseph F. Pouliot, Sr. and Lois (Bowler) Pouliot.
Joe was known by all who met him as a loving, caring, dependable, and honest man.
Mr. Pouliot served honorably in the United States Air Force as a S/SGT. during the Korean War. He attended South Kingstown Schools and Johnson and Wales University. Mr. Pouliot and his wife, Sue, owned and operated the Ocean State Business Institute for 18 years, where he served as President and Treasurer. He was a Trustee, Reader, and Eucharistic Minister for St. Francis of Assisi Church. He was also a member of the SK Lions Club for over 30 years, where he served as President for 4 years; a member of the South County Hospital Corporation for 15 years,and a member of the SK Elks.
Joe was a member of the Pt. Judith Country Club for 40 years and most recently a member of the Pinecrest Golf Club. He loved the game and the many wonderful friends he made. He was a loyal fan of the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots and enjoyed watching the games with family members. He often told the coaches how to manage the players and the game!
Joe spent over 35 years serving customers at the Wakefield Branch Company, where he was often sought out because of his expertise in the building industry. He was known for his ever-helping hand in satisfying customers with large and small projects. For a short time, he worked as a bookkeeper at Kenyon's Department Store.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his children, Brenda Plasse and her husband Robert, Mark Pouliot, Jill Trautman and her husband Brady, and Michele Pouliot-Holland and her husband Christopher; his grandchildren, Christian (Samantha) and Michael Plasse, Tristan and Jamie Trautman, Alexa, Raffaella, Sabrina, and Christa Holland; and his sister Judith Taft (Donley). He was predeceased by his siblings Joan Tucker and Vincent Pouliot.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date. Please consult the Avery-Storti and St. Francis websites as well as the Providence Journal for announcement of the date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to VNA Hospice, 51 Health Lane, Warwick, Rl 02886. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.

Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from May 19 to May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mass of Christian Burial
Funeral services provided by
Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
(401) 783-7271
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 14, 2020
Joe was a wonderful man. Raised a wonderful family with a wonderful wife. A life well lived, bravo! RIP Joe
George Lenihan
May 13, 2020
What an amazing man we have lost in Joes passing. Always a gentleman with a sparkling smile and a warm, generous heart. We are deeply saddened for Sue and the entire family. You are all in our prayers.
Dennis & Sandy Stockemer
Friend
May 13, 2020
Dear Michele and family my thoughts and prayers are with you at this sad time. May the memories of fun times help get you through this.
Holly Pray
May 13, 2020
Dear Sue & Family:
Sending our deepest sympathy. Joe was a great Man, loved by all. May all your happy memories bring you peace and comfort. Sending our love and condolences.
Sandy & Ralph Fleming
May 13, 2020
Dear Sue
My prayers are with your family and you at this time.
Denny Dillon
Dennis Dillon
