Joseph W. Beckwith, 82, of Wickford, died Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 at Philip Hulitar Hospice Center. He was predeceased by his wife, Eleanor Adams "Tillie" Beckwith.
Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Henry L.P. Beckwith and Sara C. (Greene) Beckwith. He lived in Wickford since 1961, attended Bryant College and served in the U.S. Army, Nato Forces in Germany during peacetime.
He was employed at Brown & Sharpe Mfg. Co. for 25 years. A Communicant of St. Paul's Church, Wickford, a member of the Society of the Cincinnati, the General Society of Colonial Wars, and the Old Narragansett Church Committee, Wickford.
He is survived by two sons, Joseph W. Beckwith, Jr. and James C. Beckwith, both of Wickford, a daughter Lauri J. Theroux of Saunderstown, a brother Henry L.P. Beckwith of Wickford, and three grandchildren, Melissa S. Beckwith, Deven Theroux, and Cameron Theroux. He also leaves behind his devoted companion Carol McCarthy of Kingston.
His Memorial Service will be held Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. in St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 55 Main St., Wickford. Burial will follow in the Old Narragansett Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to the Old Narragansett Church, c/o the Episcopal Diocese of RI, 275 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02903 will be appreciated.
Arrangements have been entrusted to THE CRANSTON-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME of WICKFORD. For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.CranstonMurphy.com
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Oct. 3 to Oct. 10, 2019