1/1
Josephine A. (Murphy) McCormick
1926 - 2020
{ "" }
Josephine A. (Murphy) McCormick, 93 of East Greenwich passed away at Our Lady of Fatima Hospital on April 27th. She was preceded in death by her husband of almost 67 years, Raymond J. McCormick. 

Josephine was best known by her nicknames: Jo, Josie, JoMac and Aunt Dodie and loved for her down to earth, independent and fun loving nature.  Sewing and gardening were two or her hobbies but being physically active  was what she loved most.  Even until age 90, she could be seen walking all around East Greenwich and even later on in a wheelchair she could find a way to do "laps".  She cherished time spent traveling with her husband, having fun with family and any excuse to party and dance!

Her strength, resilience and positive outlook were an inspiration to her family.  She was a tiny force to be reckoned with and fought a valiant solo battle with the Coronavirus, doing it with her usual courage and spunk. 

Born in Medford, Ma, she was the youngest daughter of Thomas and Winifred (Fitzgerald) Murphy.  She was the loving mother of Kathleen Winsor (Stephan) of Glocester, RI,  Maureen McCormick of Lexington, Ky,  Cheryl Brown (Paul) of Hudson, Ma., Margaret Bullock (the late Barry Bullock) of E. Greenwich, RI,  Raymond McCormick (Cynthia) of Coventry, RI  and Timothy McCormick (Charles Yzaguirre) of L.A., Calif. 

She is also survived by 11 grandchildren:  Seana Marcks, Stephan Winsor, Michael, Justin and Kelly Hendershot, Jessica Koslouski, Richard and Jacquelyn Brown, Jennica and Jeffrey Pratt, Corey McCormick and 11 great grandchildren. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren always brought her a lot of joy and they loved and admired her in return. 

She was the sister of the late Leo Murphy, Katherine Higgins, Frederick Murphy, Rita Cignoni and Thomas Murphy, all of Ma. 

The McCormick Family would like to thank the staffs of both Atria Harbor Hill, E. Greenwich, and the West View Nursing & Rehab Ctr for the care and compassion she received at each "home".

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Friday July 31st at 11:00 am at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 65 Third St., East Greenwich. Donations in her memory can be made to the R.I. Food Bank to help other Rhode Islanders affected by this pandemic. Arrangements by Hill Funeral Home, East Greenwich, RI

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Jul. 28 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mercy Church
Funeral services provided by
Hill Funeral Home - EAST GREENWICH
822 MAIN ST
East Greenwich, RI 02818
(401) 884-9222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hill Funeral Home - EAST GREENWICH

9 entries
May 3, 2020
Peggy and family?
So sorry to hear of your mothers passing. I extend my most sincere condolences. My your mother Rest In Peace.
Jay King
Jay King
May 1, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Paulette Bakis
May 1, 2020
Tim, Charlie, and McCormick Family, We are so sorry for your loss. Thank you for sharing Josephine's celebration of life virtually. Wish we could be there with all of you. Love, Dan and Lisa Carter
Lisa Carter
Friend
April 30, 2020
Met her and husband Ray at the Crows Nest such nice people. She was such a beautiful person inside and out. RIP Jo.
Barbara Corcoan
Acquaintance
April 30, 2020
I have such wonderful memories of working with Jo in a fabric store, HIM Mills in NK back when I was in High School . We worked together in 1970. She would laugh that fantastic laugh as we folded fabric into piles taller than she was❤My sympathies to the girls and Jenna during this difficult time. Hugs, Betsy Bentsen Convery
Betsy Convery
April 29, 2020
My Sincerest Condolences to Kathy and family, cherish the memories
Dave Plante
Friend
April 29, 2020
Hi Kathy so sorry to hear of your mother's passing. Prays to you and the family.
Betty Marquis
Family
April 29, 2020
Raymond McCormick
Family
April 29, 2020
Josephine was a wonderful, fun-loving and spirited friend. You could not help but enjoy her presence, her smile, twinkle in her eye, and infectious laugh. Josephine and Raymond created a beautiful family that supported them throughout their lives. I am so grateful that God placed this family on my journey. Josephine will be sorely missed.
Susan McCutchan
Friend
