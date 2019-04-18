Joyce A. (Kettelle) Spencer, 82, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family, Monday, April 15, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Ellsworth Spencer. Born in East Greenwich, she was a daughter of the late Norman S. and Doris L. (Essex) Kettelle. Joyce was the beloved mother of Sandra J. Collins and her husband, Barry, and Cindy L. Rossi and her husband, Mickey; devoted grandmother of Jared M. Henry (Jen), T.J. Henry (Sheri), Nicole A. Rossi (Adam), and Kristi M. Rossi (Chris); great-grandmother of Layla Rose Henry; sister of Audrey M. Lussier, and the late Norma F. Boisclair and Janet L. Erinakes.

Joyce worked as a cook at East Greenwich High School for many years. She cherished her cats and enjoyed gardening, nature, and birds. Most of all, Joyce loved being a grandmother.

Her funeral will be held Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 9:45 a.m. from the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick, with a funeral service at 11 a.m. in the First Baptist Church of East Greenwich, Peirce Street. Burial will follow in Quidnessett Cemetery, North Kingstown. Visiting hours Monday, 5-8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to Friends of the Providence Animal Care & Control Center, 33 Social Street, Providence, RI 02904-1288 will be appreciated. Friendsofpaccc.org

