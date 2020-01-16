|
|
Juliette M. (Picard) Chagnon, 95, passed away on January 11, 2020 at South County Nursing and Rehab. She was the wife of the late George J. Chagnon. She was born in North Providence to the late Henry and Delia (Letourneau) Picard.
Juliette had worked in several positions for the phone company beginning in Providence and later in Wakefield retiring from New England Telephone Company as a service representative in 1980. She was a member of Telephone Pioneers of America and a longtime parishioner of St. Mary's Star of the Sea in Narragansett. She and George enjoyed retirement together where they made many memories boating, traveling and RVing.
She is survived by three sons: Mitchell G. Chagnon of Narragansett, RI, James E. Chagnon of North Kingstown, RI and John H. Chagnon of Wyoming, RI; seven grandchildren: Michelle, Tracey, Christopher, Alison, Nicholas, Zachary and Melanie and nine great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her brother Omer Picard.
Family and friends may gather directly at St. Mary's Star of the Sea, Point Judith Road, Narragansett Saturday January 18, 2020, at 10:00 am for a Funeral Mass followed with burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, West Greenwich. Calling hours will be Friday January 17, 2020 from 6:00-8:00pm at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home and Crematory, 659 East Greenwich Ave, West Warwick RI, the family with share remembrances at then conclusion of calling hours. In lieu of flowers donations in Juliette's memory can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Operation Stand Down RI 1010 Hartford Ave, Johnston, RI 02919. Remembrances may be shared at carpenterjenks.com.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020