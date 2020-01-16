|
|
June J. (Smith) Mrozek, 68, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Stanley W. Mrozek for 49 years. Born in South Kingstown, she was the daughter of the late Burton F. and Alephia "Rita" (Ashmore) Smith.
June was an entrepreneur, small business owner, and active in the community with a devotion to helping women, children and families throughout the state of Rhode Island and beyond through Reach Out based in North Kingstown.
June was the loving mother of Seth A. Mrozek (Kimberly R. Angstadt) and Kendra L. Mrozek and adoring grandmother to Kasey Lyn. She is also survived by her brother James J. Smith and many nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 12 – 2 pm ET with a Memorial Service to follow at 2 pm ET in the FAGAN-QUINN Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Rd., North Kingstown. Her burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to The Program of Women's Oncology, in care of Women & Infants Development Foundation, 101 Dudley St., Providence, RI, 02905, or a visit to Reach Out, 7760 Post Road, North Kingstown, RI 02852, will be appreciated.
Information and condolences, please visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Jan. 15 to Jan. 23, 2020