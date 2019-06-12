|
June Marie (Gavitt) Smith, "June Bug," 90, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 3, 2019 in Anchorage, Alaska. She was the wife of the late Robert E. Smith, Sr. Born in Peace Dale, RI, she was the daughter of the late John W., Sr. and Lillian Gavitt.
June was the beloved mother of Judy Browning, Robert Smith Jr., Richard Smith, Steven Smith, Barry Smith and Carolyn Smith Hatch; grandmother of Justin Stockard, Pamela Browning Neri and Stephen Slone; aunt of Frances Whitford, Pat Winter and Kathleen Whitford.
June Bug loved to Garden and Hunt. She also loved cats and taking care of the birds.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather at the RI Veterans' Memorial Cemetery in Exeter, Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10:15 a.m. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Pet Refuge/North Kingstown-Exeter, Animal Protection League, www.nkeapl.org will be appreciated.
Information and condolences, visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from June 12 to June 19, 2019