Kale J. Newbauer, 38, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019. Born in Minneapolis, Minnesota he was a beloved son of Leo D. and Julie M. (Fildes) Clark.
Kale worked as a fisherman for many years. He loved the ocean, family gatherings, friends and church. Kale had an enormous heart and would give anyone the shirt off his back. He lived his life with passion and excelled in horticulture. Kale grew, maintained and leaves behind a beautiful garden for his mother, Julie. Most of all, he adored his family.
Kale was the loving father of Hayley Newbauer and Bella Newbauer; caring step-father of Angelina; devoted brother of Dustin Fildes, Paul Clark and his wife, Tracey, Amber Popowich and her husband, Steve, Tori Downing and her husband, Corey, Michael Clark, Ashlee Accetta and her husband, Michael, and Christopher Clark; uncle of Rohan, Norah, Emily, Grace, Jayden, and Quint.
A visitation will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 1-5 pm with a funeral service to follow at 5 pm in the FAGAN-QUINN Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Rd., North Kingstown. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Point Judith Fisherman's Memorial Foundation, Attn: Kathryn Manning Butler (Treasurer), P.O. Box 3315, Narragansett, RI 02882 will be appreciated. Online donations: http://www.pjfmf.org/donation.htm
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Jan. 3 to Jan. 8, 2020