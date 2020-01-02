Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home
825 Boston Neck Road
North Kingstown, RI 02852
(401) 295-5603
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home
825 Boston Neck Road
North Kingstown, RI 02852
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
5:00 PM
Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home
825 Boston Neck Road
North Kingstown, RI 02852
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kale Newbauer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kale J. Newbauer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kale J. Newbauer Obituary
Kale J. Newbauer, 38, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019. Born in Minneapolis, Minnesota he was a beloved son of Leo D. and Julie M. (Fildes) Clark.
Kale worked as a fisherman for many years. He loved the ocean, family gatherings, friends and church. Kale had an enormous heart and would give anyone the shirt off his back. He lived his life with passion and excelled in horticulture. Kale grew, maintained and leaves behind a beautiful garden for his mother, Julie. Most of all, he adored his family.
Kale was the loving father of Hayley Newbauer and Bella Newbauer; caring step-father of Angelina; devoted brother of Dustin Fildes, Paul Clark and his wife, Tracey, Amber Popowich and her husband, Steve, Tori Downing and her husband, Corey, Michael Clark, Ashlee Accetta and her husband, Michael, and Christopher Clark; uncle of Rohan, Norah, Emily, Grace, Jayden, and Quint.
A visitation will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 1-5 pm with a funeral service to follow at 5 pm in the FAGAN-QUINN Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Rd., North Kingstown. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Point Judith Fisherman's Memorial Foundation, Attn: Kathryn Manning Butler (Treasurer), P.O. Box 3315, Narragansett, RI 02882 will be appreciated. Online donations: http://www.pjfmf.org/donation.htm
For information and condolences, please visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com?
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Jan. 3 to Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kale's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -