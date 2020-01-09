|
|
Karen M. Clark (Shanley), 70, of Wakefield, passed away at home on Wednesday, December 31, 2019.
She was the beloved wife of Thomas A. Clark Jr.
Born in Brooklyn, NY, she was a daughter of late Dorothy (Greene) Shanley and James Shanley and a sister of Dorothy Magliozzo; Maureen Mandzik; and the late James Shanley; and the late John Shanley.
Besides her husband, she is survived by her children Thomas Clark III and his wife Clara; Elizabeth Maddock and her husband Andy; and Colleen Brousseau and her husband Jeremy; her 8 grandchildren, Olivia, Kevin, Gabriel, Kathryn, Arya, Makayla, Thomas IV, and Michael.
Karen lived life to the fullest, and was a loving and devoted wife and mother. She will be sorely missed.
Her funeral will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020, at 9 am from the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 114 High Street, South Kingstown. Interment will be at St. Francis Cemetery following the funeral services. Calling hours will be from 2-5pm on Sunday January 5, 2020 at Avery Storti Funeral Home. For guest book and condolences visit averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020