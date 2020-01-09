Home

POWERED BY

Services
Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
(401) 783-7271
Funeral
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
9:00 AM
Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
114 High Street,
Wakefield, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen M (Shanley) Clark


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen M (Shanley) Clark Obituary
Karen M. Clark (Shanley), 70, of Wakefield, passed away at home on Wednesday, December 31, 2019.
She was the beloved wife of Thomas A. Clark Jr.
Born in Brooklyn, NY, she was a daughter of late Dorothy (Greene) Shanley and James Shanley and a sister of Dorothy Magliozzo; Maureen Mandzik; and the late James Shanley; and the late John Shanley.

Besides her husband, she is survived by her children Thomas Clark III and his wife Clara; Elizabeth Maddock and her husband Andy; and Colleen Brousseau and her husband Jeremy; her 8 grandchildren, Olivia, Kevin, Gabriel, Kathryn, Arya, Makayla, Thomas IV, and Michael.

Karen lived life to the fullest, and was a loving and devoted wife and mother. She will be sorely missed.

Her funeral will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020, at 9 am from the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 114 High Street, South Kingstown. Interment will be at St. Francis Cemetery following the funeral services. Calling hours will be from 2-5pm on Sunday January 5, 2020 at Avery Storti Funeral Home. For guest book and condolences visit averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -