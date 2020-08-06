1/
Katherine Jane (Bannister) Hey
Katherine Jane (Bannister) Hey, 96, of Wakefield, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020. She was the wife of the late Albert J. Hey. Born in South Kingstown, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Katherine (Whalen) Bannister.
She is survived by children, Vincent Hey, Mary Hey, and Diane Hey-Touhill; and her brother, John Bannister. She was predeceased by her siblings, Charles Bannister, Mary "Betty" Belknap, Anna Weinrich, Ethel Wolff, and Cora Adams.
Funeral Service will be private. For guest book and condolences please visit, averystortifuneralhome.com.

Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Aug. 6 to Aug. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
(401) 783-7271
