Katherine Jane (Bannister) Hey, 96, of Wakefield, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020. She was the wife of the late Albert J. Hey. Born in South Kingstown, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Katherine (Whalen) Bannister.
She is survived by children, Vincent Hey, Mary Hey, and Diane Hey-Touhill; and her brother, John Bannister. She was predeceased by her siblings, Charles Bannister, Mary "Betty" Belknap, Anna Weinrich, Ethel Wolff, and Cora Adams.
Funeral Service will be private.