Kathleen Anne Plumley
1970 - 2020
Kathleen Anne Plumley, 50, passed away on October 1, 2020 at Hope Hospice Center in Providence with family members by her side. Born on April 28, 1970, Kathy, or Kat to her family, lived most of her life in West Warwick, and recently lived in South Kingstown and Westerly. Kathy held several job titles throughout her life, including travel agent, restaurant banquet manager, and Certified Nursing Assistant. She most recently worked at Scallop Shell Nursing Center.  Kathy is predeceased by her mother, Jeannette (Saucier) Gallagher, and is survived by family members and friends who will deeply miss her.  Per her wishes, a private memorial will be held with immediate family.

Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Nov. 3 to Nov. 10, 2020.
