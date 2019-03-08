Kathleen Francis Boyle, 77, of Hunt Valley, Maryland, passed away February 15, 2019 at home in the loving arms of her family. Deeply loved, revered and cherished mother of Dr. Karen Elizabeth Boyle. Loving mother-in-law of Robert John Wehman. Devoted, loving, and proud grandmommie of Sloane Keeley Wehman, Blair Riley Wehman and Pierce Hudson Wehman. Loving sister of Mary Ann Alvarez of Upper Saddle River, New Jersey, Helene Fraser of Tallahassee, Florida and Karen Johnstone of Killingworth, Connecticut, treasured aunt to many nieces and nephews. Kathy was born on December 17, 1941 to her two loving and dedicated parents, her mother Helen Fitzsimmons from Newport, Rhode Island and her father George Higgins Boyle of Passaic, New Jersey. Kathy spent every summer of her life in Narragansett, Rhode Island, and always considered Rhode Island a second home. She graduated from Passaic High School, New Jersey in 1959, and earned her Bachelor's degree in Education with a special interest in American History from William Paterson University in 1963. Later, she earned two Master's degrees, from University of Massachusetts and Harvard University. Kathy spent her career dedicated to the education and mentorship of her students. Kathy loved the ocean and the beach and instilled in her whole family an appreciation for the beauty that God's nature holds. St. Therese of the Little Flower, and dearest, loving Mary, Mother of God, please pray for her and for all of her family who miss her so very much every day. She was our sunshine and happiness, our confidant and best friend. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Funeral mass at Church of the Nativity, Friday, March 15 at 11 a.m., Timonium, Maryland. Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Mar. 8 to Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary