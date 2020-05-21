Kenneth Glover Jr.
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth Glover, Jr. 74 of Charlestown, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 at South Kingstown Nursing and Rehab. He was the loving husband of Linda (Rice) Glover and together they shared 50 years of marriage. Born in East Orange, NJ on July 27, 1945, he was the son of the late Kenneth and Adele (Carlin) Glover, Sr.

Funeral services will be held privately at the RI Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, Exeter.
S.R. Avery Funeral Home, 3A Bank St. Hope Valley, RI. is assisting the family with arrangements.

For the complete obituary and online condolences,
please visit www.averyfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from May 21 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
(401) 783-7271
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved