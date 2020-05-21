Kenneth Glover, Jr. 74 of Charlestown, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 at South Kingstown Nursing and Rehab. He was the loving husband of Linda (Rice) Glover and together they shared 50 years of marriage. Born in East Orange, NJ on July 27, 1945, he was the son of the late Kenneth and Adele (Carlin) Glover, Sr.
Funeral services will be held privately at the RI Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, Exeter.
S.R. Avery Funeral Home, 3A Bank St. Hope Valley, RI. is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from May 21 to May 28, 2020.