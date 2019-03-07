Kenneth Kirk McKay, III (born September 30, 1942) passed away on March 4, 2019 following a long illness. Born in Providence, RI, he was the son of the late Kenneth K. and Katherine A. (nee, Delahunt) McKay and was raised in North Kingstown, RI, where he graduated from North Kingstown High School in 1960. Mr. McKay worked in the furniture industry until his retirement in 2011. He earned the friendship and respect of his clients and colleagues through his affable confidence and quick wit. Ken was a natural athlete who competed in many sports in his youth. An avid golfer, he was an active member, and repeated club champion, at Woodland Country Club in North Kingstown, RI, and Fiddler's Elbow in Bedminster, NJ. Over his life he hit five holes in one, including one at Pine Valley Country Club on a par three, and one at Woodland Country Club on a par four. When not working or on the golf course, he could be found playing cards with lifelong friends from his hometown or spending time outdoors with his children and grandchildren. In his later years, Ken became known as the unofficial docent of the Rome Point Preserve where he passed time during his retirement exploring its trails and coastline. Mr. McKay is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years Jerilyn L. (nee, Dickerson) McKay, two daughters, Sharen E. McKay and her husband Keith Yarbrough of New Haven, CT, and Meghan A. Potter of Hope Valley, RI, a son, Kenneth K. McKay, IV, and his wife Mary (nee, O'Connell) of North Kingstown, RI, five grandchildren (Kenneth K. McKay V, Robert D. McKay, Daniel O. McKay, Olivia L. Potter, and Amelia L. Potter), three brothers (Scott, Keith and Kerry) and one sister (Kathleen McKenna). Public calling hours will be held on Saturday March 9, 2019, 12-3 p.m. at Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Rd., North Kingstown, RI www.faganquinnfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Continuum Care Hospice RI, 1350 Division Rd., Suite 205, West Warwick, RI 02893. Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Mar. 7 to Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary