Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home 825 Boston Neck Road North Kingstown , RI 02852 (401) 295-5603

1961 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Kyle Robert MacCardle died Saturday, July 13, 2019, at his home in North Kingstown after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Kyle's family was at his side when he passed. He was 57.

Born on September 9, 1961, in Somerville, New Jersey, he was the son of the late Elizabeth Nann (Lynch) Gough, and the late K.L. MacCardle.

Kyle is survived by the greatest joy of his life, his son Kyle Scott, 15, with whom he made his home, and their cat K.C., on Pendar Road; his sister Heather (MacCardle) Collins, her husband and Kyle's good friend Dave, and their daughter Elizabeth, of Glastonbury, Conn.; his favorite Uncle, Atty. F. Kevin Lynch of Cranbury, N.J.; his loving Aunt Myrna (Lynch) and her husband Tony Caruso of Bound Brook, N.J.; his sweet Aunt, Mrs. Dick (Rosalie) Lynch of Douglaston, N.Y.; and his oldest and dearest friend Allison (Nelson) Lewis and her children of Westerly; many wonderful and caring Lynch family cousins and their spouses and children, as well as dozens of friends from North Kingstown, where he made his home since 1974.

In addition to his parents, Kyle was preceded in death by his brother and best friend, Scott T. MacCardle, in 1999; his loving stepfather Wellesley D. Gough; his grandparents Thomas and Regina Lynch, and Louis and Amy MacCardle; his maternal uncles: Eugene, Dick, Thomas, Michael, and Dennis Lynch; a paternal uncle, Barry MacCardle; and several cousins.

Kyle attended North Kingstown High School, and the Community College of Rhode Island. He was a lifelong fan of the New York Giants, for whom his late Uncle Dick Lynch played. Many of Kyle's happiest memories were the Giants games and summer camps he attended with his brother Scott, and then with his son, thanks in no small part to the generosity of his Uncle Kevin and Aunt Myrna. Kyle deeply loved his family and it was important for him to share that love with his son, taking trips to New York and New Jersey whenever possible.

In addition to his love of being a father to Kyle, whom he raised since birth, Kyle's incredible work ethic was what made him stand out among men. He started in the construction business in 1987, and was a 30-year member of the Laborers International Union of North America (LIUNA), Local 271, Providence. In May 1997, he began working for J.H. Lynch & Sons, of Cumberland, RI, and was a highly-valued employee until his retirement because of illness in 2017.

Kyle's family wishes to extend a special thank you to, and appreciation of, his team of care providers at Rhode Island Hospital and the Lifespan Cancer Institute, with a special acknowledgment of Dr. Ariel E. Birnbaum, for his kindness to Kyle's family over the last 27 months, and to the team at Hope Health Hospice of Wakefield, especially his nurse, Joe.

Like his mother and brother, Kyle's wish was to be cremated. Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home of North Kingstown is charged with the arrangements. Kyle's ashes will be interred with his mother's and brother's at New Fernwood Cemetery, Kingston, R.I. in a graveside service on Saturday, July 20, at 12 p.m.



"For what is it to die but to stand naked in the wind and to melt into the sun?

And what is it to cease breathing, but to free the breath from its restless tides, that it may rise and expand and seek God unencumbered?

Only when you drink from the river of silence shall you indeed sing.

And when you have reached the mountain top, then you shall begin to climb.

Only when you drink from the river of silence shall you indeed sing.

And when you have reached the mountain top, then you shall begin to climb.

And when the earth shall claim your limbs, then shall you truly dance." - Kahlil Gibran Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from July 18 to July 25, 2019