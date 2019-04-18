Services Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home 825 Boston Neck Road North Kingstown , RI 02852 (401) 295-5603 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home 825 Boston Neck Road North Kingstown , RI 02852 View Map Celebration of Life 1:00 PM East Greenwich United Methodist Church 1558 South County Trail East Greenwich , RI View Map Resources More Obituaries for Larry Price Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Larry Price

1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Larry Price, 71 of North Kingstown, RI died peacefully surrounded by loving family on April 12, 2019 after a difficult battle with cancer. Larry was Director of Local Media Group Sales for The Associated Press where he managed the sales relationship with some of the largest television groups in the county.

He is survived by Charlene Jeffrey Price, his beloved wife of nearly 49 years and high school sweetheart; a daughter Heather and son Jeffrey both of North Kingstown and son Travis of Exeter, RI (Jessica) and a granddaughter Isabelle and granddog and office companion Ruby Lu. Also, survived by a sister Beverly Elmer (Robert deceased) of Winter Haven, FL, two brothers Timothy Wilson (Brenda deceased) of Barker, NY and George Wilson of Marietta, GA (Pat). A third brother Frank W. Price III is deceased. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Marian Jeffrey, 93, of Barker, three brothers-in-law: Charles Jeffrey (Nancy) of San Antonio, TX, Steve Jeffrey of Barker, NY and Jon Jeffrey (Janet and son John Robert) of Chappaqua, NY and numerous nephews and nieces, grand nephews and nieces, and great grand nephews and nieces.

Larry was born August 30, 1947 in Medina, NY to father Frank Price Jr. and mother Bessie Denton Wilson Price and grew up in Barker, NY in Western New York state. His father held many jobs including mechanic, car salesman and later worked for the town of Somerset, NY. Larry's mother worked at Bell Aircraft in Niagara Falls, NY during World War II. Both are deceased. Bessie also died of cancer in 1964 when Larry was 17.

Larry graduated from Barker Central School where he was president of the senior class of 1965. He graduated from Ithaca College majoring in Television-Radio with a minor in Politics in 1969 and was a member of Delta Kappa fraternity.

Larry's career spanned 50 years-25 years in broadcast journalism at TV stations across the country and 25 years as a sales executive with The Associated Press. He was a TV News Director for stations in Albany, NY; Portland, ME; New Orleans, Minneapolis and WJAR TV in Providence. He was an executive producer and news reporter/anchor in Syracuse; executive producer in Columbus, OH and Houston, TX. Price joined The Associated Press in 1994 and was named sales representative of the year his first year.

Larry's military service included six years with the New York State Air National Guard's 174th TAC Fighter Group, Hancock Field, Syracuse, NY.

He was a member of the North Kingstown United Methodist Church and editor of the church's first website for 10 years. As a lay speaker he wrote and delivered sermons and wrote many essays on faith. He was most recently a member of the East Greenwich United Methodist Church in East Greenwich, RI.

He was an avid Red Sox fan, writer, photographer and collector of cowboy boots and hats who loved country music. He was also a Little League and Babe Ruth League coach in North Kingstown.

Calling hours will be on Thursday, April 25 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Road, North Kingstown, RI 02852. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held Friday, April 26 at 1 p.m. at the East Greenwich United Methodist Church, 1558 South County Trail, East Greenwich, RI.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to the East Greenwich United Methodist Church at 1558 South County Trail, East Greenwich, RI 02818 or Hope Hospice at 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904. For information and condolences visit: www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com