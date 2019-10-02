|
Leo Joseph Miller, 72, of Deerfield Beach, FL passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of his devoted wife, Susie (Kline) Miller, of 49 years and his two daughters, Karen and Jane, on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019.
Leo was born in Providence, RI to the late Leo and Estelle (Hamel) Miller. After graduating from Hope High School, Leo joined the Coast Guard and earned his degree from Providence College in Fire Science.
Leo was the President of the Firefighters Union after serving in many union capacities. He rose to the rank of Battalion Chief retiring after twenty years and became the Chief of the Narragansett Fire Department for 11 years. He retired to Deerfield Beach in 2002.
Leo coached softball in Narragansett for both the Narragansett Little League and Narragansett High School. He was a member of the Friendly Sons of St Patrick and the Lions Club.
Leo is survived by his wife, Susie (Kline) Miller of Deerfield Beach, FL; his sister, Jacqueline (Miller) Wallace of Providence, RI, his children Karen (Miller) Riapos and her husband, Paul Riapos of Marietta, GA; Jane (Miller) Maginn and her husband Joe Maginn of Knoxville, TN. He is also survived by the six grandsons, whom he adored: Patrik Riapos; Jack, Joey, Jamison and Justin Maginn; and Gabriel Kerr as well as cousins and special friends.
A Celebration of Life Mass will be held on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at St Ambrose Catholic Church, 380 Federal Highway, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441 and on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Christian Brothers, The Chapel of Our Lady of the Star, 635 Ocean Rd, Narragansett, RI 02882
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the All Saints Catholic Mission, www.allsaintsmission.org.
