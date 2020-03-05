|
|
On February 10, we lost our mother, grandmother, friend Lilian Soobik Holmsen. Her smile could light up a room and her laugh lit up our lives.
Lilian was born on April 25,1929 in Tallinn, Estonia to Elise (Jogioja) Soobik and Simu Soobik, a well known trial lawyer. As a young girl Lilian lived through the initial World War II Soviet occupation of Estonia (1940-41)-in which tens of thousands of Estonians were sent to Siberia-and then the subsequent Nazi occupation (1941-44) during which her sixteen-year-old brother Raul was conscripted and sent to Germany. In March 1944, at the age of fourteen and during the final Soviet invasion of Estonia, Lilian fled with her parents and nine-year-old sister Irena on a small fishing vessel across the Baltic Sea to Sweden. The family lived for one year in a refugee camp, where her sister died of strep throat given that antibiotics were not yet available to civilians. In 1945, at the end of the war, they moved into a small apartment in Stockholm and were reunited with her brother through the Red Cross. Lilian, fluent in Estonian, German and Russian, enrolled in a Swedish public school where-with the support of teachers and classmates-quickly excelled in the new language.
In 1950, at the age of twenty-one, Lilian emigrated with her mother and brother to Toronto, Canada. She waitressed and in the summers went to the countryside to pick tobacco to earn money for college. "We all sat in a line along the side of the road and waited for the farmers to come out to hire us," she said. In 1954 Lilian graduated from the University of Toronto with a Bachelor degree in Political Science and Economics and worked for two years as an assistant at the Canadian Broadcasting Company. At a volleyball game in the winter of 1956-57 she met Andreas August Holmsen, a Norwegian, when he dove in front of her to hit a ball. Annoyed, she said to him, "I can handle my own ball, thank you." Three months later they were married and moved together to Ithaca, New York, to attend graduate school. In 1959, Lilian completed a Master of Science degree in the Cornell University School of Industrial and Labor Relations; her thesis was titled "Occupational adjustment of postwar immigrants to Canada."
In 1963, after two years in Fargo, North Dakota, and one year in Rome, Italy, Lilian moved with her husband and two young sons to Kingston, Rhode Island, where she gave birth to her daughter and spent the next fifty-seven years. Lilian claimed she was the first woman in South County to wear a bikini and heard an elderly lady, seated near her on Sand Hill Cove Beach, say "That woman should be put in jail." She had been active in the League of Women Voters, served on the South Kingstown Town Planning Board and was a passionate bridge player who achieved the rank of Silver Life Master. She raised her children on meals from Julia Child's The Art of French Cooking, almost never sat down without knitting needles in her hands, and later in life walked on the beach almost everyday. She was an avid reader and well known at the town libraries. After her husband passed away, in June 2019, she took over management of all the household finances and care of the large garden. She told her children, "I've been a very lucky person. People have always been kind to me."
Lilian is survived by her sons Kristian and Dag, daughter Katherine, daughter-in-law Linda, grandsons Erik and Kyle, and many loving friends and neighbors who have continued their kindness even after her passing. A memorial service will be held on April 18. Details to be announced.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020