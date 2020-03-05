Home

Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home Wickford
140 West Main Street
North Kingstown, RI 02852
(401) 294-4013
Lillian R. (Burka) Budihas

Lillian R. (Burka) Budihas Obituary
Lillian R. Budihas, 90, of North Kingstown, died Friday, February 28, 2020 at South County Hospital. She was the wife of the late George S. Budihas, Jr. Born in Bethlehem, PA, she was the daughter of the late Joseph M. Burka & Julia (Sipos) Burka.

Mrs. Budihas worked with the Hamilton Web Company for many years as a winder and examiner until her retirement in 1991. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, sewing, & making her own clothing. Lillian was fiercely independent and lived on her own, at home, until shortly before her passing.

She leaves behind her loving daughter Linda L. Cranston & her Husband G. Timothy Cranston of North Kingstown and her son George S. Budihas III of Minnesota. Cherished grandmother of six grandchildren & 3 great-grandchildren. She was the sister of Ronald F. Burka & the late Anna Keller and is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Her funeral service will be held Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 12 p.m. in THE CRANSTON-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME of WICKFORD, 140 West Main Street, Wickford Village, North Kingstown. Burial will follow in the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Relatives & friends are invited and may call from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. prior to the service.

For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.CranstonMurphy.com.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Mar. 5 to Mar. 12, 2020
