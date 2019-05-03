Home

Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
(401) 783-7271
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, May 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
View Map
Lily E. Barbera, 87, of South Kingstown, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Monday, April 29, 2019. She was the wife of Louis P. Barbera, Sr. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late James and Marie Diana.
Lily was a school secretary for South Kingstown High School for over 15 years. She enjoyed her retirement with her husband in Lakeland Florida for 22 years. She loved to spend time with her sons, grandchildren, and her great-grandchildren.
Besides her husband she is survived by her sons Paul, Peter, David, Mark, and James Barbera; grandchildren Jesse, Mikhaela, Samuel, Steven, Vanessa, Benjamin, Katy, Celine, and Caden; great-grandchildren Lily, Grayson, Bennett, Ella, and Kennedy; sister Gilda. She was pre-deceased by her granddaughter Kimberly Barbera and siblings Arthur, Mando, Muffy, Ida, and Lee.
Visiting hours will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. followed by a prayer service at 12 p.m. in Avery-Storti Funeral Home 88 Columbia St. Burial will follow in Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery Exeter. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from May 3 to May 10, 2019
