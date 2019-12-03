|
|
Lois Ross (Altieri) of Charlestown, RI, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 25, 2019, following a period of declining health. Lois was born on July 12,1937 in Dobbs Ferry, NY to parents Thomas and Lydia Altieri.
Her mother died at a young age and Faye Ricci (deceased) married her father and was a wonderful stepmother to Lois.
She is survived by loving husband Carlo Ross of Charlestown, her brother Robert Altieri of Sarasota Florida, her son Michael Carbone and his wife BarbaraJo Carbone, daughters Lisa Carl and Paula Smith. She leaves behind her grandchildren Jason Smith and Emily Smith of NH and great-grandchildren Brantley and Sawyer of NH. She is also survived by her beloved sister-in law Dorothy Altieri of Bronxville and nieces Dina and Susan Altieri.
She is preceded in death by her grandson Steven Smith and brother Thomas Altieri.
Lois worked for the Westchester County government in White Plains, NY for 20 years. Hard work and passion for services were her most admirable qualities.
She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren and great grandchildren. And, Lois was a fabulous cook!
She will be dearly missed by her husband, family members, and friends.
Visitation will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019 from 10am-noon, with a funeral service at noon at Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St., Wakefield, RI, followed by burial at River Bend Cremation Cemetery, 117 Beach St, Westerly RI. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Nov. 29 to Dec. 4, 2019