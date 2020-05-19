Lorraine passed away on May 7th at home with her family after fighting a year and half battle with cancer. She was incredibly strong through her fight to spend as much time with her family as she could. She was a Lifelong Resident of North Kingstown.
Lorraine was a devoted daughter, mother and grandmother throughout her life. Care of others was consistently in the forefront of her mind. Lorraine began her career in food service at the Joseph H Ladd School in the early seventies. She continued to brighten others days through home cooking both at the Jamestown and North Kingstown school system until retiring in 2009. She was married to and shared a friendship with her ex-husband Rod Jordan. In her retirement, she enjoyed taking care of her mother and her grandkids. She most enjoyed family trips to New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine and Florida… going to Disney World for the first time for her 70th birthday. She loved going out to lunch with "the girls" and loved to get on the phone with her sister to hear the latest going on in the family. Lorraine was an avid lover of all things Elvis, hummingbirds, being outside and anything with her family. She loved flowers and surrounding herself with birdfeeders and beautiful lawn décor. She enjoyed spoiling her grandkids and grand puppies daily!
Lorraine was the daughter of the late Vena and Herbert Rockwell and the brother of the late Wayne Rockwell. She is survived by her sister Peggy Rockwell. Her Love and Legacy of kindness and caring for others will carry on in her daughter and son in law Sarah and Kyle Bodington as well as her adored grandchildren Landon and Garrett . In addition she leaves her "adopted" grandson Jondell, who affectionately called her LoMorraine. She leaves memories with an extended family which includes many nieces and nephews she considered her own, cousins and friends.
Graveside Services will be held on Tuesday May 12th at 11am and will be private to immediate family due to the Current Covid gathering requirements.
In lieu of Flowers, donations can be made to Looking Upwards Inc. 458 East Main Rd. Middletown, RI 02842 or at www. Lookingupwards.org
"Love as powerful as your mother's … leaves its own mark… to have been loved so deeply… will give us some protection forever"- J.K. Rowling
Arrangements have been entrusted to THE CRANSTON-MURPHY FUNERALHOME of WICKFORD. For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.CranstonMurphy.com
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from May 19 to May 26, 2020.