Louise E. Rooney (Kramer), 92, of Saunderstown, formerly of North Kingstown and Old Buttonwoods, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 at home, surrounded by her loving family. She was the loving wife of the late Everett T. Rooney. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Louis R. and Ellen (Andersen) Kramer.
Mrs. Rooney was employed as a Kindergarten aide at Scott Elementary School in Warwick for 25 years before retiring. She was a volunteer at the North Kingstown Senior Center and served Meals on Wheels with her husband, Everett for many years. Mrs. Rooney was a former member of the Potowomut Golf Club and enjoyed many good times at the club. She loved socializing with her family and friends.
Mrs. Rooney was the cherished mother of Cynthia L. Candon and her husband, John, III of Narragansett, Laurie R. Bouthillier and her husband, Patrick of Exeter, and Everett T. Rooney, Jr. and his wife, Sheila of Saunderstown; loving grandmother of Ashley and Matthew Bouthillier, Kathryn Weller, Keith Rooney and his wife, Nicole, and the late Madison Louise Rooney; and sister of the late Louis R. Kramer, Jr. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 from 9-11 a.m. in the FAGAN-QUINN FUNERAL HOME, 825 Boston Neck Rd., North Kingstown with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 12 p.m. in St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church, 84 Exeter Rd., Exeter. Burial will be in the RI Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, Exeter.
Relatives and friends may send flowers or make a contribution to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Information and condolences, please visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Sept. 26 to Oct. 3, 2019